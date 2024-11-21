At Digi Intl, David Sampsell Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $377K

Highlighted on November 20, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Sampsell, VP at Digi Intl (NASDAQ:DGII), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Sampsell, VP at Digi Intl, exercised stock options for 18,750 shares of DGII. The transaction value amounted to $377,437.

The Thursday morning update indicates Digi Intl shares up by 1.43%, currently priced at $32.0. At this value, Sampsell's 18,750 shares are worth $377,437.

Unveiling the Story Behind Digi Intl

Digi International Inc is a Minnesota corporation. The company provides business and mission-critical and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. It has two segments: IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment consists of distinct communications products and communication product development services. IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other environmental condition monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company generates majority of its revenue from the IoT Products & Services segment. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and also has its presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the world.

Digi Intl: Delving into Financials

Revenue Challenges: Digi Intl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 61.14%, indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Digi Intl's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.33.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Digi Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 51.72, Digi Intl's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.75 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 25.88, Digi Intl could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Digi Intl's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.