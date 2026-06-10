Digi International VP Trims His Stake — The Real Question Is Whether the IoT Shift has legs

Key Points

6,375 shares sold for a transaction value of ~$415,000.

This sale represented about 7% of Sampsell's direct holdings at the time of the transaction.

The transaction involved only direct ownership.

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David H. Sampsell, Vice President of Corporate Development, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII), disclosed the sale of 6,375 shares of common stock for a total of approximately $415,000 on May 13, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,375 Transaction value $415,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 18,364 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.20 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($65.11); post-transaction value based on May 13, 2026 market close ($65.33).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Sampsell's historical trading activity?

This filing marks his first open-market sale within the tracked periods, with prior activity consisting mainly of administrative transactions; the volume reflects a shift from non-sale events as direct holdings dropped.

This filing marks his first open-market sale within the tracked periods, with prior activity consisting mainly of administrative transactions; the volume reflects a shift from non-sale events as direct holdings dropped. What proportion of direct and total ownership was affected?

The sale constituted approximately 7.11% of Sampsell's aggregate direct and indirect holdings at the time, indicating the reduction was focused on personal (not trust-held) shares.

The sale constituted approximately 7.11% of Sampsell's aggregate direct and indirect holdings at the time, indicating the reduction was focused on personal (not trust-held) shares. What is the ongoing ownership structure post-sale?

Sampsell continues to hold 18,364 shares directly and 64,864 shares indirectly through a revocable trust, totaling 83,228 shares of common stock, with no remaining exercisable options.

Sampsell continues to hold 18,364 shares directly and 64,864 shares indirectly through a revocable trust, totaling 83,228 shares of common stock, with no remaining exercisable options. How does market context frame this transaction?

This sale occurred following an 86.24% one-year total return for Digi International Inc. as of May 13, 2026, and the transaction price of $65.11 per share was slightly below the same-day market close of $65.33.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 805 Revenue (TTM) $475 million Net income (TTM) $43.2 million 1-year price change 84%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 10th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers IoT connectivity products such as cellular routers, embedded modules, console servers, radio frequency products, and cloud-based device management services, with recurring revenue from software and monitoring solutions.

Generates revenue through the sale of hardware, software subscriptions, professional services, and data plan offerings for business-critical and mission-critical IoT deployments.

Serves enterprise, industrial, healthcare, food service, transportation, and logistics customers seeking secure, scalable connectivity and remote management for distributed assets.

Digi International Inc. operates at scale in the IoT connectivity and communication equipment sector, delivering integrated hardware and cloud-based management solutions. The company leverages a combination of device sales and recurring service revenues to address the needs of organizations requiring reliable, secure, and remotely managed connectivity. Its broad portfolio and focus on mission-critical applications provide a competitive edge in serving diverse industries with stringent operational requirements.

What this transaction means for investors

Sampsell sold roughly 7% of his direct holdings into an strong run. That's a reasonable move for an executive managing concentration risk, and he still holds over 83,000 shares when you include the revocable trust. Nothing about this reads as a conviction change.

Digi International has been reshaping its revenue mix toward software subscriptions and cloud-based device management, which gives it a more defensible profile than a straight hardware vendor. After an 84% run, the multiple reflects a fair amount of optimism about that transition. The two things worth tracking in quarterly results are whether software and services are growing as a share of total revenue, and whether gross margins are expanding alongside it. If hardware still dominates growth or margins stay flat, the thesis isn't playing out the way current prices assume. If both are moving in the right direction, the valuation has a foundation.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.