Digi International Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc. (DGII) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income increased to $4.4 million or $0.15 per share, up from $2.3 million or $0.08 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings increased to $0.32 per share from $0.18 per share last year.

Revenues increased 12.6% to $73.2 million from $65.0 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.09 per share on revenues of $72.04 million.

Digi did not provide any financial guidance, due to the ongoing uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting dynamic macroeconomic conditions.

