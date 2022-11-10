Digi International Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc. (DGII) reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $0.45, an increase of 80% from a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.41, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income increased to $11.22 million from $4.59 million, prior year. Net income per share was $0.31 compared to $0.13, an increase of 138%.

Revenue was $106 million, an increase of 34%. Analysts on average had estimated $100.4 million in revenue.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenues to be $101 million to $105 million, or 20% to 25% growth year over year. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be $0.41 to $0.44. For fiscal 2023, the company projects revenue growth of 10%.

