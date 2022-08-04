Digi International Q3 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc. (DGII) reported third quarter adjusted EPS of $0.45, an increase of 80% from a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income per share increased to $0.12 from $0.09, prior year. Net income increased to $4.13 million from $3.16 million.

Revenue was $104 million, an increase of 31%. Analysts on average had estimated $96.12 million in revenue.

The company expects fourth quarter adjusted EPS to be $0.41 to $0.44. Revenues are estimated to be $98 million to $102 million.

