Digi International price target raised to $32 from $26 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish raised the firm’s price target on Digi International (DGII) to $32 from $26 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes Q4 results were relatively inline with expectations, as Digi still is working through normalization but seeing ongoing stabilization in the customer demand environment. The major bright spots this quarter were the GPM upside given the shift towards software, and OpenGear, which is seeing datacenter refresh wins, Piper adds.

