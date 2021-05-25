Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Digi International Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Digi International had debt of US$45.5m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$106.9m over a year. However, it does have US$127.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$81.6m.

How Strong Is Digi International's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:DGII Debt to Equity History May 25th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Digi International had liabilities of US$56.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$91.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$127.2m and US$44.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$22.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Digi International could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Digi International boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Digi International has boosted its EBIT by 56%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Digi International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Digi International may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Digi International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Digi International has US$81.6m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$67m, being 198% of its EBIT. So is Digi International's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Digi International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.