Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Digi International's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Digi International had US$45.8m of debt at September 2021, down from US$61.0m a year prior. But it also has US$152.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$106.6m net cash.

How Strong Is Digi International's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:DGII Debt to Equity History December 7th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Digi International had liabilities of US$58.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$88.1m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$152.4m and US$43.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$49.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Digi International could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Digi International boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Digi International grew its EBIT by 29% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Digi International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Digi International may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Digi International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Digi International has US$106.6m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 248% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$55m. So is Digi International's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Digi International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

