Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 65.9x Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Digi International as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Digi International's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 38% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 648% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 39% during the coming year according to the seven analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 17%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Digi International's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Digi International's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Digi International that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Digi International's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

