DIGI INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $DGII Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIGI INTERNATIONAL ($DGII) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.50 per share, missing estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $103,870,000, missing estimates of $106,160,580 by $-2,290,580.
DIGI INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
DIGI INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $DGII stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID H. SAMPSELL (VP, CORP. DEV, GC & CORP. SEC.) sold 18,750 shares for an estimated $584,861
- SATBIR KHANUJA sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $222,329
- HATEM H. NAGUIB sold 7,208 shares for an estimated $200,382
- TERRENCE G. SCHNEIDER (VP, SUPPLY CHAIN) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,329 shares for an estimated $110,042.
DIGI INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of DIGI INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 361,153 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,942,542
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 305,860 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,420,325
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 280,574 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,724,202
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 277,972 shares (+242.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,652,569
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 233,175 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,048,880
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 167,272 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,604,998
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 130,703 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,598,253
DIGI INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts
We have seen $107,338 of award payments to $DGII over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DIGI-TEMP WIRELESS THERMOMETERS MONITORING: $36,736
- ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING: $16,915
- MAINTENANCE DIGI MONITORING SYSTEMS: $16,292
- TEMPERATURE MONITORING SUBSCRIPTION: $15,264
- PKA SMARTSENSE BASE YEAR 6 MDG: $12,953
