DIGI INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $DGII Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIGI INTERNATIONAL ($DGII) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.50 per share, missing estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $103,870,000, missing estimates of $106,160,580 by $-2,290,580.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DGII stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DIGI INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

DIGI INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $DGII stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID H. SAMPSELL (VP, CORP. DEV, GC & CORP. SEC.) sold 18,750 shares for an estimated $584,861

SATBIR KHANUJA sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $222,329

HATEM H. NAGUIB sold 7,208 shares for an estimated $200,382

TERRENCE G. SCHNEIDER (VP, SUPPLY CHAIN) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,329 shares for an estimated $110,042.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DIGI INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of DIGI INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DIGI INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $107,338 of award payments to $DGII over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.