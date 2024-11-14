Digi International downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum downgraded Digi International (DGII) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $32, up from $28. Macro uncertainty and customer caution continues to impact the forward outlook so with the stock trading about 8% higher in the after-hours, the firm is stepping to the sidelines, the analyst tells investors. Digi management expects FY25 revenue and EBITDA to be flat with 2024, the analyst noted.
