Digi International (DGII) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Digi International Inc (Symbol: DGII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.25, changing hands as high as $30.50 per share. Digi International Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGII's low point in its 52 week range is $21.25 per share, with $42.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.24.

