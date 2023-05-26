Digi International (DGII) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Digi International Inc (Symbol: DGII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.13, changing hands as high as $35.75 per share. Digi International Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGII's low point in its 52 week range is $21.68 per share, with $43.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.58.

