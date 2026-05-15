Digi International (DGII) Price Target Increased by 35.64% to 69.87

The average one-year price target for Digi International (NasdaqGS:DGII) has been revised to $69.87 / share. This is an increase of 35.64% from the prior estimate of $51.51 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $81.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from the latest reported closing price of $64.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digi International. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 42.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGII is 0.05%, an increase of 55.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.91% to 41,056K shares. The put/call ratio of DGII is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,005K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 34.32% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,852K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,612K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,574K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,573K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.