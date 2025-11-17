Digi International (DGII) Price Target Increased by 13.41% to 47.43

The average one-year price target for Digi International (NasdaqGS:DGII) has been revised to $47.43 / share. This is an increase of 13.41% from the prior estimate of $41.82 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.58% from the latest reported closing price of $38.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digi International. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGII is 0.12%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 49,923K shares. The put/call ratio of DGII is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,416K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 9.33% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,488K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,519K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 22.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,208K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 18.93% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,911K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,724K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 42.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.