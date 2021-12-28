Digi (DGII) to Demonstrate Innovative Solutions at CES 2022

Digi International Inc. DGII recently announced that it will exhibit the capabilities of some of its innovative solutions in the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 event. It is considered as the world’s most influential event where tech companies and innovators from across the globe demonstrate the feasibility of breakthrough technologies.



The company will unveil its Digi EX50 5G cellular router in this much-talked-about tech event. The device has been specifically designed to support businesses with a fast, secure and resilient enterprise-grade network. The cost-effective offering, equipped with 5G/4G dual connectivity, supports indoor use-cases with an extended operating temperature range, such as warehouses and smart factories.



The router is an integral part of Digi enterprise solutions and comes with the Digi Remote Manager configuration and management platform, Digi TrustFence security framework and Digi Accelerated Linux. The inclusion of these avant-garde software enables EX50 5G to streamline the system-wide management of the overall infrastructure with utmost reliability and security. It is armed with Wi-Fi 6 radios that support future-proof networks with higher speed and capacity.



Apart from Digi EX50, it will showcase other cutting-edge devices as well — Digi XBee Earth Rover and Digi TX64 5G. Digi XBee Earth Rover has been designed to gather vital information from NASA’s Mars Rover and boost STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) workshops for middle and high school students in the next year while challenging them to explore tools and create trailblazing solutions.



Meanwhile, Digi TX64 5G is an advanced cellular router that is equipped with the Digi Remote Manager platform. Thanks to hassle-free installation, the software facilitates mass configuration and management. It is FirstNet Ready for primary responder communication and boasts a quad-core processor to support 5G networks. Wired gigabit ethernet (4-port) for onboard systems and passenger Wi-Fi over Wi-Fi 5 2x2 access points are some of the other features.



The company will also showcase its wireless products to simulate complete automation and IoT ecosystem for precision agriculture. The end-to-end offering will provide crop managers with information regarding weather conditions on a real-time basis, enhancing crop yields. In fact, the groundbreaking solution will also enable crop managers to control several farms from a central location, thereby streamlining the overall management.



A few months back, Digi acquired an industrial solutions provider, Ctek, Inc., under undisclosed financial terms. The buyout augmented Digi International’s portfolio of edge automation solutions and supported customers with enhanced infrastructure while extending its footprint in a rapidly-expanding market. Apart from expanding Digi’s existing client base, the acquisition enabled it to offer both battery and hardwired options for the control and monitoring of critical infrastructure.



Given the impressive record of Digi International’s innovations in the communication equipment industry, the latest move of showcasing its innovations will not only elevate its position as a software-first innovator in the global market but also propel its business roadmap in the long run. Its participation in CES 2022 is expected to be a game-changer for supporting intelligent edge solutions in the near future across a diverse set of customers.



Digi International currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have gained 35.5% compared with 40.1% growth of the industry in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

