Digging for a golden opportunity: raw materials SPAC BI Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO

BI Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the metals, mining, and natural resources sector, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Miami, FL-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at a price of $10. At $10, BI Acquisition would command a market value of $256 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of one warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share.



BI Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BIACU. Deutsche Bank is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



