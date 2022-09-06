Digerati, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition To Merge - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The board and management team of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (MEOA) has signed a business combination agreement to merge with Digerati Technologies, Inc., a Hispanic-led and founded provider of cloud services. The all-stock deal forms a company with an initial equity value of approximately $228 million translating into an enterprise value of approximately $145 million. The current Digerati management team, led by Arthur Smith, will continue to run the company.

Arthur Smith, CEO of Digerati, said: "We believe a business combination with MEOA will facilitate the acceleration of our M&A strategy in a market with a healthy pipeline of acquisition targets and contribute to the combined company's organic growth as we continue providing small to medium-sized businesses with solutions and superior customer service."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.