Dig Nature? These 5 Cities Are an Outdoor Lover's Dream

Whether you're looking to buy a house or settle down in a rental, there are different factors you might take into consideration when deciding where to call home. If you have kids, you might prioritize having access to great schools. If you're a foodie, you might prefer a city that's known for its excellent dining scene.

But if you love nature, it could pay to move to a city where you'll have access to great views and plenty of outdoor sports and hiking. All of the following cities fit the bill in that regard, so they may be worth checking out.

New: Card with huge $300 bonus hits market

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

1. Boulder, Colorado

If you love mountain views, Boulder is a great city to consider calling home. You'll have access to great hiking and also, a great food and craft beer scene. The big downside of moving to Boulder, though, is that you'll spend a lot on housing. The median home value in the city is $736,000, according to Niche, and the median rent is $1,588. If you're looking to buy, you'll need to gear up for what could be a pretty expensive mortgage.

2. Salt Lake City, Utah

There's a reason nature lovers tend to flock to Salt Lake City. Whether your preferred sport is hiking, biking, or skiing, Salt Lake City has it all. Even better -- you can find affordable housing there. The median home value in Salt Lake City is $346,100, reports Niche, while the median rent is a pretty reasonable $1,050.

3. Kent, Washington

Can't afford sky-high home prices in Seattle? Consider nearby Kent instead, which is less than an hour's drive away. You'll get great views of Mount Rainier and access to plenty of hiking and walking trails. You might also manage to buy a home at a relatively low price point. Niche says the median home value in Kent is $378,800. However, rental costs are a little more expensive, with the median rent coming in at $1,495.

4. Portland, Oregon

Portland is the perfect spot for people who want access to nature, but to restaurants and culture as well. And if you enjoy biking your way around town rather than driving, you may find that you're in good company. Plus, while Portland isn't exactly a low-cost city, Niche reports that the median home value there is $438,500, which may be doable for you. The median rent is $1,325.

5. Asheville, North Carolina

If you love the idea of having year-round access to the Blue Ridge Mountains and a host of outdoor activities, then you may want to consider calling Asheville home. The city is known for not just its fabulous mountain views, but also, its vibrant arts scene and fantastic cuisine. Housing is also relatively affordable, with the median home value sitting at $291,800 and the median rent sitting at $1,084, as per Niche.

Enjoy the great outdoors

There are plenty of cities throughout the U.S. where you can access parks and other outdoor sports. But these cities in particular may be a good fit if you're the type to prioritize nature. And so if they fit into your budget, it pays to give them a look.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.