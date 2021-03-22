As investors re-allocate in 2021, it is critical to look past the headlines to the overarching themes that will propel our economy into the future. Investors cannot afford to miss developments like digital telecommunications, cybersecurity, and robotics.

In the upcoming webcast, Dig Deep: The Market Megatrends You Cannot Afford to Miss, Jeremy Zhou, Vice President, Head of Indexing Solutions, FactSet; and Jeffrey Spiegel, Director, US Head of iShares Megatrend and International ETFs, BlackRock, will discuss market megatrends and the thematic approaches needed to capitalize on them.

For example, the iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (NYSE: IWFH) tracks the NYSE FactSet Global Virtual Work and Life Index, an index of developed and emerging market companies that provide products, services, and technologies that empower individuals to work remotely and support an increasingly virtual way of life.

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) targets exposure to companies worldwide at the forefront of medical revolutions in the rapidly expanding fields of molecular biology and mapping of genomes and immunology.

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) tries to reflect the performance of the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough Index, which is composed of U.S. companies that could benefit from various breakthrough technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence, cloud and data tech, cybersecurity, genomics and immunology, and financial technology.

The heavier reliance on the internet amidst the pandemic fed into more strength for cybersecurity. Investors can continue to pad their portfolios with a cybersecurity play through the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK). IHAK provides investors access to companies around the world that are helping fight the rise in cyber crime by using cybersecurity solutions across hardware and software.

Additionally, from the hospitals where they assist with Covid-19 patients to homes where they vacuum floors, robots are everywhere. They are also making a name for themselves in the world of ETFs through one iShares fund: the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO). IRBO seeks to track the investment results of the NYSE FactSet Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index. The underlying index measures the performance of equity securities across multiple sectors at the forefront of robotics and artificial intelligence innovation.

