Diffusion Board Urges Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Each Of Its Six Nominees For Director

December 05, 2022 — 07:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) said Monday in a letter to its stockholders that the Company's board of directors continue to take steps to unlock stockholder value through a strategic review process.

The letter also summarizes the value-destructive acquisition offer presented by LifeSci Capital on behalf of a purported client, the dismal track record of LifeSci Capital and its many affiliates in the biopharmaceutical space.

The letter also states that Diffusion's board of directors urges stockholders to vote "FOR" each of its six nominees for director on your WHITE proxy card.

It also noted LifeSci-affiliated funds' recent nomination of an unqualified dissident slate of nominees for election as directors at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

