Difficult December for Meta; Street Unfazed

December has been no picnic for the Big Tech firms, with four important Congress hearings to discuss the concerns regarding the ill effects of social media on democracy, society, the mentality of the younger generation, and national security.

Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White, a 5-star analyst on TipRanks, took minutes of the hearings and compiled some important takeaways.

Congress Grills Meta

Some of the FAANG stocks that run social media platforms were called out to become more transparent and held more responsible, with criticism pointed specifically toward Meta Platforms (FB) for not being available during past hearings. Most of the members stressed the need for Federal privacy and data security regulation to be imposed on these platforms.

The confusion around how algorithms work on the platforms was also a hot topic of discussion. Former Meta Platforms employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen pointed out that Facebook’s algorithm changed a few years ago, possibly leading to the rapid spread of toxic information and ideas. Moreover, the discriminating character of the algorithms against certain people; political censorship; and questionable effectiveness of AI in filtering out inappropriate content, were other areas of concern within the topic of algorithms.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri was also questioned and solicited for access to the platform’s algorithms for independent researchers. “The frustration in dealing with Big Tech could be heard with each question asked, combined with a warning that legislation is coming,” noted White.

However, White was impressed with how Mosseri handled his case, as opposed to Facebook executives’ past performance in such hearings.

Effect on Crowd Sentiment

These issues did have a negative effect on investor sentiment, though. The Meta Platforms stock saw a 6.32% drop in share price in the past 3 months.

Moreover, unique website visits to Facebook and Instagram, two of Meta's major social media platforms, fell 25.63% so far, in the current quarter.

Wall Street Weighs In

However, White seems quite unfazed by the legislative issues, and is upbeat about Meta Platforms. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $460.

“With sales up 37% per annum over the past five years, EPS (earnings per share) turning in a 51% CAGR and one of the highest operating margins in our coverage universe, we believe Meta Platforms should trade at a healthy premium to the market and tech sector,” explained White.

The sentiment of the rest of Wall Street resonates with that of White, with a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 29 Buys and 6 Holds. The Meta Platforms stock forecast of $406.31 indicates an upside of 18.92%.

