When people say they're "checking on the market," they almost always mean "the S&P 500," and for good reason. The S&P is the most popular, most invested index in the world. And yet most investors gain their S&P 500 exposure through the brute-force instrument of traditional cap-weighting. What if there was a better way? What if there were four of them?

In the upcoming webcast, Differentiate Your S&P 500 Exposure: Manage Risk, Rotate Factors, Maximize Dividends & Buffer the Downside, Sean O'Hara, president of Pacer ETFs Distributors, will dig into four different approaches to the S&P 500 that can help you manage your risks and potentially enhance your returns.

Specifically, Pacer ETFs came out with a suite of structured outcome strategies, or the Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series, including the Pacer Swan SOS Conservative ETF (PSCX), the Pacer Swan SOS Moderate ETF (PSMD), the Pacer Swan SOS Flex ETF (PSFD), and the Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF).

Pacer also recently expanded its suite with the launch of the October additions to the Pacer Swan SOS ETF group, including the Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (PSCQ), the Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO), and the Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF (PSFO). The ETFs have a specific set of caps and buffers that have a 12-month target outcome duration.

The Pacer Swan SOS ETF family was created in December of 2020 and aims to give investors exposure to market growth up to a predetermined cap, and they simultaneously offer downside protection via buffers in case of a down cycle within markets. Every ETF in the series has different outcome strategies, giving investors the opportunity to invest with the risk parameters that they want.

Pacer has partnered with Swan Global Management, LLC, which will act as the sub-advisor for the fund family to help pull this off. The Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series seeks to match returns of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) up to a predetermined cap on the upside while also offering investors a buffer against market decline to a predetermined point.

