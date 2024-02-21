News & Insights

Different national rules, not EU merger rules hindering telco mergers, EU's Vestager says

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 21, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Wednesday pushed back against suggestions from telecoms operators that EU merger rules are hindering their merger deals, saying the problem is more the different set of rules across the 27-country European Union.

"Today there's nothing from a competition policy angle that prevents telcos from consolidating cross border," Vestager told a press conference.

"The reason that they don't is not because of obstacles from competition... it is more likely that it is the burden of having to deal with different regulations. All of that, of course makes it less economically attractive," she said.

