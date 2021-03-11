Different Habits and Preferences Mean The ‘Best’ Bank Account Differs For Everyone

On a list of financial tasks that are prime targets for procrastination, opening up a new bank account ranks pretty highly for many people. You may have last gone through this process in college. Or perhaps your parents opened a bank account in your name even earlier. In these cases, the banking inertia you feel may be significant. But, over time, banks can subtly shift in ways that actually might make a difference to you.

For young adults, overdue financial planning or a significant life event can spur interest in finding a “better” bank account. But what would a better bank actually entail?

For a couple who have recently married, a new bank account may help them manage their money more efficiently as a household. For others, ditching a legacy bank account may help to build better savings habits, give them access to better technology or earn higher annual percentage yields (APYs).

Are the Numerical Costs and Benefits the Only Consideration?

When young adults think about what they want from a bank, many people’s minds automatically focus on financial punishments or rewards. You may remember your frustration with those low-account-balance fees you incurred. You also may think fondly of those savings account yields that topped what your friends said they earned.

Younger generations may never have particularly valued a long-term relationship with a specific banker at a specific branch in the neighborhood. Instead, the majority may want to minimize fees and maximize how hard their cash is working for them while in a savings account.

The many online banking articles and lists that compare this bank data encourage this type of transactional thinking. After all, if you’re unlikely to switch banks more than once every 10 years, you want to make sure you’re getting the best deal available at the moment.

Thinking Beyond the Numbers

Even so, any dissatisfaction with your current bank may remind you that rates and fees change over time. This reality can make secondary considerations—beyond the numbers—important, even if they still carry less weight. In the past, perhaps you’ve favored a credit union that offers superior service and terms to its members. Or you may have given an edge to a bank that plays a complementary role in your financial life, such as servicing your mortgage.

Technology has emerged as an increasingly important consideration in the past decade, especially among Gen-Y and Gen-Z consumers. As banking customers who are accustomed to running much of their lives via their smartphones, they expect a user-friendly mobile app that supports daily financial management.

In addition, many third-party financial apps make users more acutely aware of their real-time financial circumstances. It’s easy to see—with the click of a button—how your bank is treating you, in the form of any fees or limitations that seem exorbitant or unnecessary.

The Role of Financial Psychology

The introduction of online banks has played an outsized role in reframing the bank selection process for many young adults. This breed of bank has avoided the overhead costs that well-known banks incur from having so many brick-and-mortar locations.

As a result, online banks such as Ally and Marcus can extend benefits to customers that might prove too costly for their traditional competitors. But first, these banks may (unintentionally) force potential customers to think differently about their banking preferences and habits.

Many Gen-Y and Gen-Z consumers may gladly exchange a physical bank branch for higher yields on their savings accounts. But still, certain hesitations may linger: What if you miss or regret not having access to a physical bank branch? For example, someone who earns much of their income in cash may need to be able to walk into a bank to deposit money into their account.

No matter the specifics, though, this dynamic highlights that a “better” bank means different things to different people. Ultimately, where you open accounts should not hinge only on rates and fees.

Allowing Your Behavior to Work in Your Favor

The awareness that you should evaluate banking options based on your strengths and weaknesses is as empowering as it feels obvious. Few people likely will want a bank that performs terribly on any one key metric. But perhaps stringent overdraft fees aren’t a deal-breaker if you’re a person who reliably keeps a sufficient cash cushion in your bank account.

A critical element of overall financial stability is tied to psychology and behavior. This doesn’t mean that you always need to make flawless decisions. If you can acknowledge how you’re most likely to slip up, though, you can pick banking products and services that work within the exact framework you need.

Your ‘Best’ Bank Account Reflects How You Live Your Life

For the sake of argument, assume you will continue to try to limit how much time you devote to opening new bank accounts. If this is true, the temptation to just pick the bank with the highest current savings interest rate will always be there. But the surest path to satisfaction—and spending the minimal amount of time switching banks—over the long term takes only one or two more steps.

In short, it’s a balance—a combination of quantitative and qualitative factors. You may never accept a rock-bottom savings account yield, but perhaps you’re willing to make a trade-off for a benefit that you personally find useful. You undoubtedly were a very different person when you first started using a bank account in high school or college. If you want your new account to reflect how you live your life today, then you need to recognize what you value in a bank beyond the headline numbers.

Bottom Line

Identifying the best bank account for you is a process: one that takes into consideration not only the services, tools and APYs on offer, but also your specific needs, goals and habits. While you clearly can benefit from reading an unbiased analysis of the best online banks, ultimately, the best online bank for you is a highly personal decision. Make your choice based on both what you know about the bank or credit union and what you know about yourself as a banking customer.

