Personal Finance

The Difference Between CEO and Employee Pay at 10 S&P 500 Companies

August 04, 2025 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

Chief executive officers (CEOs) famously make the big bucks, particularly if they’re spearheading a large corporation. The highest-paid CEOS, like Brad Jacobs of QXO, Inc. and Peter Gassner of Veeva Systems Inc. make close to $200 million, respectively, per year. That’s quite extreme and not at all common, but the pay gap between many CEOs of S&P 500 companies and their employees is astonishing. 

Check Out: The Average Salary in the US vs. Canada

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Research from the American Federation of Labor & Congress dug into the data and found that in 2024, the average CEO-to-worker pay ratio for S&P 500 companies was 285-to-1. It’s highly worth noting that the median annual pay for U.S. employees in 2025 is $62,192 and that the median worker pay for all of these jobs is below — in some cases drastically — that number

10. Carrier Global Corp

  • CEO: David Gitlin
  • Median worker pay: $51,001 
  • Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,289:1 

Explore More: Are Salaries Keeping Up With Inflation? Experts Weigh In

9. Carnival Corp

  • CEO: Josh Weinstein 
  • Median worker pay: $16,854  
  • Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,398:1 

8. Yum! Brands Inc

  • CEO: David Gibbs
  • Median worker pay: $17,160  
  • Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,440:1 

7. TJX Cos Inc

  • CEO: Ernie Herman 
  • Median worker pay: $15,002 
  • Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,565:1 

6. Western Digital Corp

  • CEO: David Goeckeler
  • Median worker pay: $10,726 
  • Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,649:1 

5. Ross Stores Inc

  • CEO: James G. Conroy
  • Median worker pay: $9,602
  • Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,770:1 

4. Coca-Cola Co

  • CEO: James Quincey
  • Median worker pay: $14,144 
  • Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,980:1 

3. ON Semiconductor Corp

  • CEO: Hassane El-Khoury
  • Median worker pay: $15,580  
  • Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,998:1 

2. Aptiv PLC

  • CEO: Kevin Clark 
  • Median worker pay: $9,052
  • Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 2,072:1 

1. Starbucks Corp

  • CEO: Brian Niccol
  • Median worker pay: $14,674
  • Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 6,666:1

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Difference Between CEO and Employee Pay at 10 S&P 500 Companies

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.