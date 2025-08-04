The Difference Between CEO and Employee Pay at 10 S&P 500 Companies

Chief executive officers (CEOs) famously make the big bucks, particularly if they’re spearheading a large corporation. The highest-paid CEOS, like Brad Jacobs of QXO, Inc. and Peter Gassner of Veeva Systems Inc. make close to $200 million, respectively, per year. That’s quite extreme and not at all common, but the pay gap between many CEOs of S&P 500 companies and their employees is astonishing.

Research from the American Federation of Labor & Congress dug into the data and found that in 2024, the average CEO-to-worker pay ratio for S&P 500 companies was 285-to-1. It’s highly worth noting that the median annual pay for U.S. employees in 2025 is $62,192 and that the median worker pay for all of these jobs is below — in some cases drastically — that number.

10. Carrier Global Corp

CEO: David Gitlin

David Gitlin Median worker pay: $51,001

$51,001 Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,289:1

9. Carnival Corp

CEO: Josh Weinstein

Josh Weinstein Median worker pay: $16,854

$16,854 Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,398:1

8. Yum! Brands Inc

CEO: David Gibbs

David Gibbs Median worker pay: $17,160

$17,160 Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,440:1

7. TJX Cos Inc

CEO: Ernie Herman

Ernie Herman Median worker pay: $15,002

$15,002 Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,565:1

6. Western Digital Corp

CEO: David Goeckeler

David Goeckeler Median worker pay: $10,726

$10,726 Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,649:1

5. Ross Stores Inc

CEO: James G. Conroy

James G. Conroy Median worker pay: $9,602

$9,602 Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,770:1

4. Coca-Cola Co

CEO: James Quincey

James Quincey Median worker pay: $14,144

$14,144 Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,980:1

3. ON Semiconductor Corp

CEO: Hassane El-Khoury

Hassane El-Khoury Median worker pay: $15,580

$15,580 Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 1,998:1

2. Aptiv PLC

CEO: Kevin Clark

Kevin Clark Median worker pay: $9,052

$9,052 Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 2,072:1

1. Starbucks Corp

CEO: Brian Niccol

Brian Niccol Median worker pay: $14,674

$14,674 Pay ratio between CEO and median worker: 6,666:1

