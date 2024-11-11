News & Insights

Differ Group Auto’s Strategic Share Consolidation and Issuance

Differ Group Auto Limited (HK:6878) has released an update.

Differ Group Auto Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss key resolutions, including a share consolidation plan and a new share placement agreement. The company aims to consolidate every 20 existing shares into one consolidated share and issue new shares through a placing agreement with securities firms. These moves could potentially impact its stock trading dynamics on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

