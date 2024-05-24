Differ Group Auto Announces Office Relocation

Differ Group Auto Limited (HK:6878) has released an update.

Differ Group Auto Limited has officially announced the relocation of its Hong Kong principal place of business to the 21st floor of West Tower Shun Tak Centre, effective from 24th May 2024. The move signifies the company’s ongoing operational changes and commitment to its business presence in Hong Kong.

For further insights into HK:6878 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.