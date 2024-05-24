News & Insights

Stocks

Differ Group Auto Announces Office Relocation

May 24, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Differ Group Auto Limited (HK:6878) has released an update.

Differ Group Auto Limited has officially announced the relocation of its Hong Kong principal place of business to the 21st floor of West Tower Shun Tak Centre, effective from 24th May 2024. The move signifies the company’s ongoing operational changes and commitment to its business presence in Hong Kong.

For further insights into HK:6878 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.