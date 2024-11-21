Differ Group Auto Alters Proceeds Allocation Amid Restructuring

Differ Group Auto Limited (HK:6878) has released an update.
Differ Group Auto Limited has announced a further change in the usage of net proceeds from its share placement, allocating approximately HK$13.6 million entirely to bolster its general working capital. This move comes as the company seeks to maintain its operations amidst ongoing restructuring efforts, with the High Court approving the use of these funds. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the proposed restructuring plans are subject to various conditions and approvals.
