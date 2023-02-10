dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co KG Updates Holdings in Immatics (IMTX)

Fintel reports that dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co KG has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.20MM shares of Immatics NV (IMTX). This represents 26.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.20MM shares and 27.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.81% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immatics is $20.06. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 138.81% from its latest reported closing price of $8.40.

The projected annual revenue for Immatics is $43MM, a decrease of 71.41%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immatics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 13.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMTX is 0.16%, an increase of 18.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.82% to 24,635K shares. The put/call ratio of IMTX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,424K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,714K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,122K shares, representing a decrease of 15.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 28.81% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,500K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,106K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,879K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

Immatics N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

