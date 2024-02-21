Diesel opens up catwalk show and its preps at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Diesel, known for its denim and casual wear, livestreamed its preparations for Milan Fashion Week and highlighted its online audience at its runway show on Wednesday on the second day of the city's leg of the autumn/winter 2024 catwalk calendar.

Creative director Glenn Martens took the unusual step of sharing the behind-the-scenes preparations from its atelier, fittings and catwalk space this week ahead of the Diesel show.

In a further bid to draw in online fans, giant screens showed some of them dialling in via video call on Wednesday to watch the show alongside guests by the catwalk and hear models' names being called backstage as they entered.

Martens opened the show with mainly dark looks - a grey shirt, a matching black shiny coat and trousers as well as vests and dresses with cut-out sheer tops.

Dresses came in mixed leopard and floral prints, coats were shaggy and fluffy and there were plenty of denim looks, including a calf-length coat.

Milan Fashion Week, which runs until Monday, is the third stop in the month-long catwalk calendar, which also includes New York, London and Paris.

Italian fashion houses Alberta Ferretti, Etro and Cavalli will also present their new lines on Wednesday, followed by Prada, Gucci, Versace, Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana and other such labels over coming days.

Global retailers have said they were hoping to place orders for bold, eye-catching styles at Milan Fashion Week, despite a recent trend for so-called "quiet luxury" designs characterized by understated elegance.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.