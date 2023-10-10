News & Insights

SIBN

Diesel loadings from Russia's Primorsk seen at 0.7 mln T in Oct - traders

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

October 10, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ultra low-sulphur diesel (ULSD) loadings from the Russian Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to rise in October to 0.7 million metric tonnes from 0.21 million metric tons in the previous plan, two traders said on Tuesday.

The diesel loadings plan for October was revised after the partial lifting of a ban on Russian fuel export supplies, and final shipments could be increased further as the situation stabilizes, market sources said.

Last month, Russia temporarily banned exports of gasoline and diesel from Sept. 21 to cope with a domestic market shortage, but made some exemptions, including for transit cargoes.

After the ban, Russian pipeline operator Transneft stopped export shipments of diesel fuel from Primorsk from Sept. 22.

Russia resumed exports of diesel on Monday after it lifted its ban on most fuel exports following a decline in domestic wholesale prices.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIBN
ROSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.