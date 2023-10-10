Diesel loadings from Russia's Primorsk seen at 0.7 mln T in Oct - traders

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ultra low-sulphur diesel (ULSD) loadings from the Russian Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to rise in October to 0.7 million metric tonnes from 0.21 million metric tons in the previous plan, two traders said on Tuesday.

The diesel loadings plan for October was revised after the partial lifting of a ban on Russian fuel export supplies, and final shipments could be increased further as the situation stabilizes, market sources said.

Last month, Russia temporarily banned exports of gasoline and diesel from Sept. 21 to cope with a domestic market shortage, but made some exemptions, including for transit cargoes.

After the ban, Russian pipeline operator Transneft stopped export shipments of diesel fuel from Primorsk from Sept. 22.

Russia resumed exports of diesel on Monday after it lifted its ban on most fuel exports following a decline in domestic wholesale prices.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.