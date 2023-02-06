Diebold Nixdorf's CEO Octavio Marquez Gets Additional Role Of Chairman

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD), a financial and retail technology firm, said on Monday that it has elected its President and Chief Executive Officer Octavio Marquez as the Chair of Board of Directors with effect from February 2.

"The Board determined that combining the roles of CEO, president and chairman under one leader enhances the alignment between ongoing strategic and operational matters, including focus on deleveraging and evaluating strategic opportunities to deliver value to shareholders," the company said in a statement.

On March 11, 2022, Marquez was appointed as CEO of Diebold Nixdorf.

