Markets
DBD

Diebold Nixdorf's CEO Octavio Marquez Gets Additional Role Of Chairman

February 06, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD), a financial and retail technology firm, said on Monday that it has elected its President and Chief Executive Officer Octavio Marquez as the Chair of Board of Directors with effect from February 2.

"The Board determined that combining the roles of CEO, president and chairman under one leader enhances the alignment between ongoing strategic and operational matters, including focus on deleveraging and evaluating strategic opportunities to deliver value to shareholders," the company said in a statement.

On March 11, 2022, Marquez was appointed as CEO of Diebold Nixdorf.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.