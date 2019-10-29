Diebold Nixdorf Updates 2019 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) announced, for 2019, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $400 million - $410 million, revised from its prior guidance range of $400 million - $420 million. Total revenue is now projected to be approximately $4.4 billion, updated from prior guidance of approximately $4.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Diebold Nixdorf raised its full-year outlook for net cash provided by operating activities to a range of $120 million to $150 million and free cash flow to a range of $70 million to $100 million.

For the third-quarter, the company reported a loss of $0.06 per share on a non-GAAP basis. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $98.2 million from $93.0 million.

Third-quarter revenue was $1.1 billion, down 3.6 percent on an as-reported basis, and was essentially flat after adjusting for currency headwinds and the company's portfolio-shaping actions. Analysts expected revenue of $1.1 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.