Markets
DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Updates 2019 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) announced, for 2019, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $400 million - $410 million, revised from its prior guidance range of $400 million - $420 million. Total revenue is now projected to be approximately $4.4 billion, updated from prior guidance of approximately $4.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Diebold Nixdorf raised its full-year outlook for net cash provided by operating activities to a range of $120 million to $150 million and free cash flow to a range of $70 million to $100 million.

For the third-quarter, the company reported a loss of $0.06 per share on a non-GAAP basis. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $98.2 million from $93.0 million.

Third-quarter revenue was $1.1 billion, down 3.6 percent on an as-reported basis, and was essentially flat after adjusting for currency headwinds and the company's portfolio-shaping actions. Analysts expected revenue of $1.1 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DBD

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular