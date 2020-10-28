Markets
Diebold Nixdorf Tightens 2020 Outlook To High End Of Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) said, for fiscal 2020, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $440 million, revised from previous guidance range of $400 million - $440 million. Total revenue is projected to be approximately $3.85 billion, updated from previous guidance range of $3.7 billion - $3.9 billion.

Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf CEO, said: "We will be significantly reducing our restructuring spend and increasing our free cash flow generation, with a long-term goal of converting 50% of adjusted EBITDA to levered free cash flow."

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.28 compared to a loss of $0.06, prior year. Net sales were $995.2 million, down 7.7 percent from last year.

