Diebold Nixdorf Reaffirms FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD) reaffirmed its total revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project revenues in a range of $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $480 million to $500 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $4.09 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.