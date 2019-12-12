Diebold Nixdorf Reaffirms FY19 Outlook; Guides FY20, FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD) on Thursday reaffirmed its guidance for the full-year 2019, and provided outlook for the full-years 2020 and 2021.

For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project revenues of about $4.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $400 million to $410 million.

For fiscal 2020, Diebold Nixdorf now projects revenues in a range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $430 million to $470 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $4.41 billion for fiscal 2020 and $4.37 billion for fiscal 2021.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company expects revenue growth towards the low end of its previously announced range of 2 to 4 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 12 percent.

The company said it expects strong increases in profitability and cash flow, while continuing to reduce leverage going ahead.

"By executing on our DN Now transformation, the company has strengthened its financial position by delivering substantial improvements in profitability and free cash flow while reducing its financial leverage," said Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer.

The company said it expects to report its 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results in mid-February 2020.

