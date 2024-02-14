News & Insights

Diebold Nixdorf Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) reported fourth quarter adjusted operating profit of $130 million, up 50.5% from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $144 million, an increase of 38.2%. Fourth quarter revenue was $1.04 billion, up 7.6% from a year ago. The company said higher revenue and gross margin expansion is flowing through to the bottom line, resulting in improved year-over-year growth in profitability.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA in a range of $410 million - $435 million; and low single-digit growth in total revenue.

