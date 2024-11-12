Diebold Nixdorf to Present at Baird Conference

Diebold Nixdorf Inc ( (DBD) ) has shared an announcement.
Diebold Nixdorf is set to present at the Baird Global Industrials Conference, offering insights into its future financial performance and strategic plans. The company highlights its focus on overcoming supply chain challenges, cost-reduction goals, and the success of its new product lines. By using non-GAAP financial measures, Diebold Nixdorf aims to provide investors with a clearer understanding of its operating and financial performance, as well as its liquidity and ability to meet future financial obligations.
