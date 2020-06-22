Diebold Nixdorf Prelim. YTD Non-GAAP Operating Profit Rises; Re-establishes Outlook

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) reported preliminary year-to-date non-GAAP operating profit of $106.9 million, up 93.3% year-on-year, as a result of higher quality revenue and the positive effects of DN Now transformation initiatives. Gross margins increased for all three segments and business lines. The company reduced operating expense by 16.0%. Adjusted EBITDA was $149.7 million, up 29.4% from last year.

For the year-to-date period, revenue was $1.4 billion, down 17.4% resulting primarily from approximately $124 million of net unplanned reductions related to COVID-19 delays and approximately $98 million of net planned reductions.

The company re-established its financial guidance for 2020. The outlook includes growth in adjusted EBITDA to a range of $400 million to $440 million. The company expects to maintain adequate liquidity with breakeven free cash flow. Revenue guidance is in a range of $3.7 billion - $3.9 billion.

