Diebold Nixdorf Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD) forecast fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $480 million to $500 million and total revenue in a range of $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the year on revenues of $4.09 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

