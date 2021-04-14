Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's (NYSE:DBD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The US$1.1b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$269m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Diebold Nixdorf will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 3 of the American Tech analysts is that Diebold Nixdorf is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$91m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 122% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Diebold Nixdorf's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Diebold Nixdorf currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Diebold Nixdorf, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Diebold Nixdorf's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

