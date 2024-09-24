Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) standing at $44.18, reflecting a +0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.07.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.