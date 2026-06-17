Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $80.89, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. On that day, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is projected to report earnings of $1.1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $922.6 million, indicating a 0.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.5 per share and a revenue of $3.92 billion, representing changes of -1.61% and +2.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.64, which means Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.