Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $55.99, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.01%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.78, reflecting a 47.17% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $959.1 million, indicating a 3.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $3.82 billion, signifying shifts of +52.86% and +1.91%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.77.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

