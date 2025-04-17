Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $41.90, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.36% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.55, marking a 53.78% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $852.9 million, indicating a 4.75% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion, which would represent changes of +102.2% and +1.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.35 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)

