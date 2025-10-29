Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Moves -1.59%: What You Should Know

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed at $57.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.31% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.66, reflecting a 24.53% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $929.5 million, showing a 0.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.44 per share and a revenue of $3.82 billion, demonstrating changes of +51.54% and +1.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.86% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.96. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.12 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)

