Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Moves -1.34%: What You Should Know

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the latest trading day at $43.50, indicating a -1.34% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.64%.

The the stock of company has risen by 24.58% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2024.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.46.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.