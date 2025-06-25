Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) was down 1.32% at $52.95. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.05% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.61, marking a 47.41% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $886.1 million, down 5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion, which would represent changes of +57.27% and +1.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.03. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.31.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.