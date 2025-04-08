Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed at $37.04, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.81% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.01% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.55, signifying a 53.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $852.9 million, indicating a 4.75% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +102.2% and +1.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.49.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.